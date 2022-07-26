News
Reps amend CBN Act to stop governor from politics
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill which sought to stop the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from participating in future elections in the country.
The sponsor of the bill, Sada Soli, said the bill would add more conditions to the appointment and cessation of appointment of the governor, deputy governor and director of the CBN.
The bill was passed just two months after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, declared his intention to vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.
He later pulled out of the race following backlash from Nigerians.
Soli said: “I am doing this because there was a time the CBN Governor went to court seeking an interpretation on whether he can participate in partisan politics.
“We need to address that. Today the credibility of CBN in custody of sensitive election material is being questioned.
“It is not against any individual but to save the integrity of CBN.”
The lawmaker said the bill sought to amend the CBN Act 2007, adding that the amendment was not prejudiced against anybody but because the Act was tested and found to be weak.
The bill scaled second reading after it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, who presided over plenary.
