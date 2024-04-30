Gunmen kill six in Afghan mosque attack

Gunmen on Monday evening killed at least six people and injured one in a shooting attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat.

The spokesman for the country’s Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said in a statement on Tuesday the attackers opened fire on worshippers inside the mosque located in the Guzara district.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the attack and stressed the urgency for investigations to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

READ ALSO: Suicide bomber hits Taliban base in South Afghanistan, kills three

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, attacks have significantly reduced in the war-torn country.

However, so-called Islamic State offshoots are still considered to be active in the country and also claim attacks from time to time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now