International
Gunmen kill six in Afghan mosque attack
Gunmen on Monday evening killed at least six people and injured one in a shooting attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat.
The spokesman for the country’s Interior Ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, said in a statement on Tuesday the attackers opened fire on worshippers inside the mosque located in the Guzara district.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the attack and stressed the urgency for investigations to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, attacks have significantly reduced in the war-torn country.
However, so-called Islamic State offshoots are still considered to be active in the country and also claim attacks from time to time.
