Gunmen kill 18 in Plateau communities

Gunmen have killed 18 people in four communities of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The chairman of Mangu LGA, Monday Kassam, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the attackers killed 12 people in the Tilengpan community and six others in the remaining three communities.

The victims, according to him, include a student of Plateau State University.

He added that the attacks took place between Thursday night and early morning on Friday.

A statement read: “The following morning, the students came out in their large numbers; they were demonstrating when one of them was shot again based on the information I heard from the eyewitness account

“And the militias, not satisfied, had to come in again this morning despite the presence of security. They were given a chase but I don’t know the number of casualties but as of yesterday six persons were reported dead.”

Plateau has witnessed several violent attacks from criminals in the last few months with hundreds of people killed and several others injured in communities across the state.

