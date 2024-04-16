Gunmen abduct FRSC officials in Ebonyi

Gunmen have abducted two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Henry Igwe, told journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki that both personnel were abducted along the Abakaliki-Enugu federal highway on March 8.

Igwe said the victims concluded their duties at the corps’ Nkalagu office and were abducted as they returned to Enugu.

He said: “Contacts were made and it was established by their families that they never got home.

“The families said that some people contacted them that they were kidnappers and were demanding ransom.

“The negotiations are between the families and kidnappers and as an organisation, we have been doing the much we can.”

The sector commander said his office had informed the FRSC headquarters of the incident and reported to relevant security agencies.

“This is the much I know of the situation and we are optimistic that they would be released by whoever is holding them.

“The situation is very unfortunate and the insecurity in the country has made everyone vulnerable.

“Our vulnerability is higher because we find ourselves on the road always, exposed to these sorts of dangers,” he added.

