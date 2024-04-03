Metro
Police raid suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Monday, raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts and routes in the hills, including bushes surrounding Apo-resettlement in Abuja.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement reads: “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of police, CP Benneth Igweh, himself, stormed the hills and thick bushes surrounding Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement and its environs, on April 1, 2024, at about 11 am, to emplace some security measures in the area, as it is perceived to be kidnappers routes and criminal hideouts.
READ ALSO: Lagos Police arrest five suspected kidnappers
“The clearance operation involved burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned.”
Igweh encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.
