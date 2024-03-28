Lagos Police arrest five suspected kidnappers

The Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced the arrest of five suspected kidnappers in a sting operation. The suspects, identified as Zara Onyesom (28), Abayomi Olalere Ishola (28), Chima Collins (29), Oluwasheun Illre (40), and Ayodabo Muyideen (38), were apprehended in a coordinated effort.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, while parading over a score of suspected criminals at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, disclosed that the command also recovered several arms and ammunition from the culprits.

The CP stated, “This is a case that deals with kidnapping, which happened on February 20, 2024, where three men, one in military uniform, accosted a young man and subsequently abducted him in a Honda Salon car and demanded ransom.

“The victim then transferred the sum of four hundred thousand naira to his abductors before he was released to another group who took him away in their Toyota Camry car, obtained him of his diamond earrings, gold earrings, Cartier wristwatch, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and then demanded a ransom of N6.4m

“Upon reporting the case, luckily, the victim was able to identify a young lady whom he saw pointing at him before the incident.

“The suspects include Zara Onyesom, aged 28; Abayomi Olalere Ishola, aged 28; Chima Collins, aged 29; Oluwasheun Illre, aged 40; and Ayodabo Muyideen, aged 38. The case has been charged to court.”

Some of the items recovered include 20 firearms, 120 pieces of toy ammunition, 28 pieces of live ammunition, 15 live cartridges, three expended cartridges, four vehicles, seven Point of Sale machines, cutlasses, illicit drugs, and various charms.

