2027: Labour Party reserves automatic tickets for Obi, Otti

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, unanimously reserved its 2027 presidential ticket for Peter Obi, the party’s candidate in the 2023 election after a review of his performance in the past election.

In the same vein, the party also said the Abia State governorship ticket has also been reserved for incumbent Governor Alex Otti due to his sterling performance since assuming office.

In a communiqué issued by the party’s highest decision making body, the National Convention, after the party’s convention on Wednesday and signed by its National Chairman, Julius Abure, and National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the LP said the antecedents of Obi and Otti have left the party with no option but to adopt them for the 2027 general elections.

“Based on the antecedents of the presidential candidate before, during and after the 2023 general election, it was recommended that the 2027 Presidential ticket of the party be solely reserved for His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the National leader of the party,” the communiqué said.

“Furthermore, the Convention in session reviewed ongoing development and performance of its Governor in Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti and pass a vote of confidence on him and recommend the 2027 Abia State Gubernatorial ticket of the party be reserved for His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti.”

The LP also delved into national issues and called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the affairs of the nation especially in the areas of security and the economy.

“The National Convention reviewed the state of the nation and concluded that it is not grabbing power that matters but what you do with it.

“After the 2023 general election, the security situation of the nation has not improved as there is a geometrical increase in numbers of lives lost and the economy has worsened as the standard and conditions of living of the Nigerian populace has continue to deteriorate.

“Inflation is sky rocketing, unemployment rate is high, this has led to massive hunger and poverty in the land. This is a result of the continuous devaluation of the currency and increase in petroleum product prices.

“The Convention is session, therefore, call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to quickly take drastic and proactive steps to save the economy from total collapse to revive the economy and put it on the path of growth and development,” it added.

