‘We don’t need a zero that will get Nigerians intoxicated’, Omokri rubbishes Obi’s achievements as governor
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has rubbished the achievements of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, during his time as governor of Anambra State.
Omokri, a social critic, spoke on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ programme hosted by Channels Television’s journalist, Seun Okinbaloye on Saturday night.
He said Obi did not achieve much during his tenure as governor from June 2007 to March 2014.
Omokri, who describes himself as a TableShaker, said even the Chairman of Eti-Osa local government area in Lagos State has surpassed Obi’s achievement in Anambra.
He said: “The Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has more achievements in governance than Peter Obi.
“I know for a fact that the Eti-Osa Local Government Chairman has built at least, to my knowledge, three schools. ”
He also challenged Obi’s supporters to mention a school he built in his eight years as governor of the state.
“I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed and commissioned while he was governor, ” the activist added.
He later took to his X account on Monday to further tackle the LP presidential candidate on his achievements in Anambra State.
“Even the Labour Party knows that I am telling the truth. Gbajue party built on propaganda with no substance. Local Government and LCDA Chairmen in Lagos are building schools, and a man who was Governor for eight good years could not initiate and complete even one nursery school. But he could build breweries. That tells you his priorities. Drink, don’t learn!” He wrote.
“In eight years as Governor, Peter was able to build a $50 million brewery, but he could not construct even one school. Not even a nursery school. So, your priority is for youths to be drinking instead of them to be learning? You want to create drunkards instead of scholars.
“No wonder Anambra was so crime-ridden when Obi was Governor, with Bakassi boys, cultists, and hundreds of bodies of men shot by the police and dumped in the Ezu River.
“Nigeria needs a HERO that will get our youths educated, not a ZERO that will make them intoxicated, ” Omokri concluded.
In eight years as Governor, Peter was able to build a $50 million brewery, but he could not construct even one school. Not even a nursery school. So, your priority is for youths to be drinking instead of them to be learning? You want to create drunkards instead of scholars.
No… pic.twitter.com/aOkChRIvvN
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 21, 2024
