Reno Omokri dares Tinubu to probe Buhari instead of making Emefiele scapegoat

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has dared President Bola Tinubu to probe the administration of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, instead of making the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a scapegoat in the economic mess Nigeria has found itself.

Omokri who has turned a socio-political and public affairs analyst since the end of the Jonathan regime, threw the challenge on his official X handle on Friday,

He described the Buhari administration as the worst in the history of the country while stating that Jonathan’s government was one of the best.

In a series of tweets, Omokri called on Tinubu to put party leanings aside and probe the Buhari regime.

“If not that APC cannot try APC, it would have been good for Tinubu to probe Buhari and give him the Zuma treatment.

“It is not Emefiele that should be made a scapegoat because he is a minority. Where are the members of Buhari’s cabal who used him?” Omokri wrote.

Going further to euloguse the Jonathan regime, Omokri said while Jonathan was able to defeat Boko Haram, the insurgents had a field day during Buhari’s administration.

“The Jonathan administration was one of the best governments in Nigeria’s history because it was a conscience-driven administration, not an ego-led one. Buhari was undoubtedly the worst President we had. And facts prove it.

“When Dr. Jonathan handed power to Buhari, Boko Haram has been defeated. The 2015 election was held in every local government and every ward in Nigeria. But after eight years of Buhari, Nigeria experienced a total breakdown of security.

“Nowhere in Northern Nigeria was safe under Buhari. Nowhere. The very people who thought Buhari was coming to rescue them watched as he abandoned them to bandits, killer herders, kidnappers and terrorists.

“You can imagine over 400 terrorists escaping from Kuje prison. Bandits invading the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and killing senior officers. Terrorists stole an anti-aircraft missile and, wiped out the 157 Task Force in Metele and killing over 200 officers and men.

“And then, after ruining our military, Buhari ruined our economy. Jonathan handed over an economy that was the largest in Africa, with a GDP of $540 billion.

“After eight wasteful years in office, Buhari wiped out $100 billion from our economy and handed over a GDP of $440.8 billion to Tinubu.

“In less than a year, Tinubu has grown it to $477 billion. Buhari impoverished Nigeria, while he and his Tunde Sabiu Yusuf led cabal became wealthy. People who were struggling before 2015.

“I am reminding Nigerians of this because we have a notoriously short memory. Very soon, people will start eulogising and whitewashing Buhari and trying to blame his mess on the current administration,” he said.

