Atiku’s aide, Bwala, alleges Peter Obi, El-Rufai planning to join SDP for 2027 election

Former spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, have concluded moves to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in readiness for the 2027 general elections.

Bwala who made the claims on his official X account on Friday, said Obi’s move to join the SDP was as a result of the crisis currently rocking the LP and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

In the post, Bwala suggested that Obi and El-Rufai would join forces in the SDP to try and unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

“BREAKING-Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour,” Bwala who is a lawyer, wrote.

“Recall that there was a judgment of the court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.”

In another thread, he said:

“Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless nights to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield.”

Bwala’s claims may not be unconnected with El-Rufai’s recent visit to the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, where they had a closed door meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee.

