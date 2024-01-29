Tinubu meets Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala, in France

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization in the 2023 general election, Daniel Bwala, in France.

The president travelled to the European nation on a private visit last week.

The latest meeting was the second between the pair in three weeks.

Bwala, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic (PDP) shortly before the February 25, 2023 election, first met with the president at the State House on January 10.

In a chat with journalists shortly after the meeting, the lawyer-turned-politician pledged his total support for President Tinubu.

READ ALSO: I informed Atiku about meeting with Tinubu – Daniel Bwala

He was later criticized by many for meeting with a man he ridiculed several times in the media in the days leading to the election.

Bwala, who confirmed Monday’s meeting on his X platform, said the president showed his passion to lead Nigeria out of its current challenges.

He wrote: “It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods.”

It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation @officialABAT President Bola Tinubu in Paris today. He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods. pic.twitter.com/qhV0JTAAcU — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) January 29, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now