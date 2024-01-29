Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Island market

The Lagos State government on Monday demolished shanties at a market in Breadfruit Street on Lagos Island.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, led a team that comprised six agencies to conduct the exercise.

The operation was conducted to check the incidence of building collapse, traffic congestion, street trading, and environmental infractions on Lagos Island.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, gave traders in the market a 14-day ultimatum to remove all extensions on road setbacks.

While the team was going around the market to announce the ultimatum, Oki directed the LASBCA enforcement team to continue with the removal of shanties on Breadfruit Street.

He later called the attention of the team to an emergency opposite the popular Bread Fruit House in Balogun Market.

The GM raised alarm over several generators on the extended first floor of Bolashudun House on Breadfruit Street covering a PHCN transformer mounted on the ground floor.

He directed the team to remove the generators from the first floor, using earth-moving equipment to lower the generators to the ground.

On his part, the commissioner said the government would not tolerate illegal activities in the state.

