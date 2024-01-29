News
Lagos govt demolishes shanties on Island market
The Lagos State government on Monday demolished shanties at a market in Breadfruit Street on Lagos Island.
The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, led a team that comprised six agencies to conduct the exercise.
The operation was conducted to check the incidence of building collapse, traffic congestion, street trading, and environmental infractions on Lagos Island.
The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, gave traders in the market a 14-day ultimatum to remove all extensions on road setbacks.
READ ALSO: Lagos demolishes 2,500 illegal structures in Lekki
While the team was going around the market to announce the ultimatum, Oki directed the LASBCA enforcement team to continue with the removal of shanties on Breadfruit Street.
He later called the attention of the team to an emergency opposite the popular Bread Fruit House in Balogun Market.
The GM raised alarm over several generators on the extended first floor of Bolashudun House on Breadfruit Street covering a PHCN transformer mounted on the ground floor.
He directed the team to remove the generators from the first floor, using earth-moving equipment to lower the generators to the ground.
On his part, the commissioner said the government would not tolerate illegal activities in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...