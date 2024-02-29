FCTA clears shanties at Abuja BDC Headquarters

The FCT Administration, through its City Management Team, on Wednesday, demolished shanties at the Bureau De Change (BDC) headquarters in Zone 4 area of Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists after clearing the shanties, which included trees and makeshift shops, the leader of the team and Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the shanties serve as hideout for suspected criminals in the city centre.

According to him, the area was full of illegal activities that have become threat to security and must not be allowed to remain.

Galadima, who described the area as an eyesore, said the exercise, which was based on directive, would help to bring out the esthetic nature of the place.

He further stated that BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas and not under trees and bushes as being experienced in Zone 4.

According to him, the concern of the team was to ensure safety and security of Abuja residents, adding that the operation has nothing to do with fight against BDC operators.

Asked why the area has not been developed for a long time, he said the place was under litigation till court decided.

Galadima said: “Our clean up exercise here is based on directive for us to keep sanity.

“The place is in a sorry situation in terms of esthetic, it serves as hideouts for criminals and miscreants, that is why we have to come and clear everything.

“BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas, they are not supposed to operate under trees and in bushes, so that is why we have to clear the place.

“The place is still under litigation but you see, security is paramount so also safety and cleanliness, we have to look at these parameters very well not forgetting that the site is under litigation but we have to provide safety and security for Abuja residents.”

