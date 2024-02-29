House of Reps calls for investigation into frequent national grid collapses

The Nigerian House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to initiate an urgent investigation into the recurring collapses of the national power grid.

Motion Triggered: The call for an investigation stemmed from a motion titled “Need to investigate the recent frequent collapse of the national grid,” presented by Mr. Billy Osawuru, representing Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency, Edo State.

Government’s Plan Acknowledged: Osawuru commended the government’s proposed plan to increase power generation capacity to 20,000 megawatts (MW) within three years, as outlined in the recently enacted Electricity Act 2023.

Concerns Raised: However, Osawuru highlighted the recurring grid collapses, citing three instances in a single week of August 2023 and two collapses within six hours on August 19th, 2023.

Economic Impact: He emphasized the negative economic impact of these collapses, including reduced industrial output, increased manufacturing expenses, and ultimately, higher product prices for consumers, further burdened by subsidy removal.

Businesses Impacted: Osawuru further argued that businesses are forced to invest in alternative power sources, leading to higher operational costs and ultimately impacting the affordability of goods and services for consumers.

The lawmaker also maintained that if the frequent national grid collapses are thoroughly investigated and solutions proffered, the economy would be better off and citizens’ welfare enhanced.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Power to liaise with critical stakeholders in the power sector “to urgently investigate and proffer solutions to the embarrassing development and report back within four weeks for further legislative action”.

Analysis:

The House’s call for an investigation reflects ongoing concerns about the stability of Nigeria’s national power grid. The potential economic consequences of frequent grid collapses, including reduced industrial output, rising production costs, and higher consumer prices, warrant further scrutiny and potential solutions.

