Zulum warns against merging Army University, NDA, says it will give B’haram ‘upper hand’

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has called on the Federal Government to reconsider its decision to merge Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB) with the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) given the gap in Western education, which is worsened by the effect of the decade of Boko Haram devastation in Borno and other neighbouring states.

The Federal Government, it will be recalled, adopted the Orosanye Committee report that seeks to merge or scrap several institutions with duplicating functions as a means of cutting costs in governance.

Zulum, in an early morning address to newsmen while distributing palliatives to 100,000 households in Maiduguri, said that Boko Haram insurgents have achieved their objectives if the university is scrapped.

“Therefore, we appeal to Mr President to look into this issue so that the Army University Biu would remain a university.

“If this is not possible, maybe they don’t want to create another army university. We appeal to the President to allow the Federal Ministry of Education to take over the Army University to become a conventional university. This is also something we shall plead with the FG.

“If it’s possible, they should allow it as an Army university because of the importance of education in this part of the country, where Boko Haram is saying that education is forbidden. And I think that by allowing this Army university to be scrapped, they might have achieved one or two of their objectives,” Zulum said.

He also noted that, for over a decade, Borno State has been facing a serious crisis that has denied many children access to education.

“Therefore, this university is very important to not only the people of Borno State but our neighbouring states,” he said.

Zulum, while agreeing with the federal government on its quest to reposition the system to reflect current realities, said the quantum of students absorbed by the institution is something to be considered.

Zulum also made a similar case for the National Centre for Agriculture Mechanisation, Ilorin.

He said that at this material time, when the federal government is looking towards promoting food security through sustainable agriculture, the centre is very important.

“This is the only mechanisation outfit in Nigeria that is saddled with the responsibility of agricultural tools.

“I believe a technical committee would be set up, and we shall recommend to the presidency reviewing some of the decisions with a view to adding value to what he has done.

“By and large, I have to commend the initiative, and we are behind the initiative,” he added.

