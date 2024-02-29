Military authorities claim troops killed three Boko Haram commanders, 80 others in Nigeria’s North

The Defense Headquarters claimed on Thursday the air component of Operation Hadin Kai has killed three notorious commanders of the Boko Haram sect in Borno State.

The Director of Defense Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this while giving an update on operations of the armed forces in Abuja, said the trio of Abacha, Bakura, and Babangida as well as 22 other jihadists were killed in February 19 airstrikes in the Marte local government area of Borno State.

He said the bodies of the three commanders and other terrorists were recovered a day after the strikes.

Buba said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji also launched strikes on terrorists who hijacked two articulated vehicles along the Gurbin Baure-Jibia road on February 20.

He added that the terrorists diverted the vehicles and drivers to a forest feeder road at the Dogon Karfe location in Katsina State.

The spokesman said: “As a result of the strike, the drivers of the trucks and other victims escaped from the scene while some of the foodstuff were salvaged.

“An air interdiction mission on February 21 at Rugar Gamji and an abandoned primary school near Gidan Gwanki in Katsina successfully neutralised about 30 terrorists and destroyed their motorcycles hidden in the abandoned structures.

“On the same day, seven motorcycle-riding terrorists were also neutralised at Gidan Guga in Katsina.

“On February 24, air interdiction was conducted at Tsora Hill in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina. Feedback received confirmed that over 20 terrorists were neutralised.

“The air component of Operation Delta Safe also eliminated a kidnap kingpin, David Okpolowu widely recognised as ‘2 Baba’ in an airstrike in Ahoada Forest in Rivers.

“Okpolowu was notorious for terrorising the state and neighboring areas. The airstrike was part of joint operations with the Nigerian Police in Port Harcourt.”

