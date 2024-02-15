Metro
500 Boko Haram suspects cleared, released from military facility —Borno Commissioner
The Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, says at least 500 Boko Haram suspects have been cleared and released from the army detention facility at Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, the state capital.
Gambo made the disclosure on Wednesday while responding to a leader of some aggrieved women in Borno, Hajiya Gana, who alleged that some of their innocent men and children were being held at the barracks.
Gambo who spoke during a question and answer session at a public presentation of Charters of Demand from Survivors, Victims and De-radicalised Women in Borno, organised by a local NGO, Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development, said those released were handed over to the state government.
She assured those whose relations were arrested by the military in connection with the insurgency to entertain no fear as long as such relations were innocent as the state government was working closely with the military to ensure justice and fairness to suspects.
She added that the government would look into the charter of demand from the survivors and victims of the insurgency, adding that many of the demands were being addressed under the ‘Borno Model’ following the mass surrender of insurgents and their families.
