Man arraigned for allegedly stealing N3,000 from commercial sex worker

A 28-year-old man identified as Sikuru Morufu, has been arraigned for allegedly stealing N3,000 from a commercial sex worker.

Morufu who was arraigned before a Mapo Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, before Chief Magistrate Mrs O.O. Latunji, was said to have committed the crime on January 19, at Idi-aro area of Ibadan.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Salewa Ahmed told the court that Morufu was apprehended after the complainant, Eniola Opeyemi, reported at the Idi-Aro police station that one of her customers had stolen her money.

According to the Ahmed, Opeyemi said that on the date of the incident, Morufu had approached her for her services and they agreed on a fee after offering Morufu her services.

Ahmed added that the defendant however, went back to the room of the complainant in her absence and stole the money and her Infinix smartphone worth N46,000.

Ahmed said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. ii Law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

In her ruling, Magistrate Latunjo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum after Morufu had pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge offence.

The Chief Magistrate thereafter, adjourned the suit until February 26 for trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now