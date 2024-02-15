Metro
LASTMA to prosecute skits, filmmakers over unauthorised use of kits
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to prosecute skits or filmmakers using its uniform or affiliated colour, kits and accoutrements without approval.
The LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning in a statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adebayo.
Bakare-Oki decried how movie and skit makers portray LASTMA in their productions.
He said: “Using LASTMA uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 is a criminal offence.
READ ALSO: LASTMA arrests impersonator after collecting N140K for impounded vehicles
“Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA officers without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.
“We implore the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners and other affiliated bodies to warn their members.
“Anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit will be prosecuted in accordance with ‘Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”
