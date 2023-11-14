Metro
Gov Sanwo-Olu’s aide denies involvement of LASTMA officials in accident that claimed two lives
The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Monday evening, denied claims alleging that officials of the Lagos State Transportation Management Authority (LASTMA) caused the accident that claimed the lives of two at the Gbagada area of the state on Monday morning.
Sola made the denial in a statement he signed and posted on the official X handle of LASTMA on Monday evening.
Ripples Nigeria reports that a driver, reportedly evading arrest by traffic officials on Monday morning killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.
According to reports, the driver was being chased by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) when he rammed into two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at their duty post by the roadside.
The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.
But Giwa in his statement said: “The attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has been drawn to the story circulating on social media alleging that LASTMA personnel were responsible for a fatal incident that claimed the lives of two LAWMA Street Sweepers today around Charlie Boy at Gbagada inward Oworonsoki, Lagos.
“The Ministry of Transportation wishes to express its profound condolences to the management of LAWMA and families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.
“Information gathered, revealed that the driver of an Honda Saloon Car with registration number EPE 984 DV rammed into the innocent sweepers while they were discharging their duties along Gbagada Expressway this morning.
“Immediate investigation revealed that no LASTMA personnel was involved in the unfortunate incident.”
According to the statement, policemen from Pedro Police Station had recovered the accident vehicle into their custody to aid thorough investigation on the incident in order to unravel the real cause.
“The Ministry of Transportation wants to assure members of the public that the outcome of the police investigation would be made public and anyone found culpable would be made to face the consequence of the law”, the statement read further.
The Special Adviser, however, appealed to members of the public to remain calm and motorists to always drive with caution on Lagos roads and highways.
