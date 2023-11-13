Abia govt shuts down 197 private schools

The Abia State government has shut down 197 “substandard” private schools as part of reform in the state’s education sector.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Okey Kanu, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia, on Monday.

He said about 900 private schools had so far been inspected in the state.

The commission also revealed that the ministry of works had been directed to fix the state roads.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Uzo Nwachukwu, who was also at the briefing, said the government had appointed caretaker chairmen, deputy Chairmen, and councillors for the 17 local government areas in the state.

