Abia govt to enforce ban on street trading

The Abia State government has resolved to enforce the ban on street trading in the state from 2024.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced this at a press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Umuahia.

He lamented that street traders had taken over many of the renovated roads in Aba.

He warned that the state government would no longer sit back to watch the menace continue unchecked.

“With all the efforts Government has made, this menace (street trading) keeps rearing its ugly head, particularly in Aba.

READ ALSO: Abia govt shuts down 197 private schools

“Incidentally, most of the new roads that the government has constructed, people use them to trade, and this will not augur well for these new roads.

“There has been a lot of interface between government officials and the market authorities, and in other instances, the culprits as it were, everything has been done, but to no avail.

“Even though this government puts human face in its activities, by the New Year, the government will go all out to enforce the law,” the commissioner stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now