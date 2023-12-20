Xmas: Tinubu approves 50% reduction in transport fares

President Bola Tinubu has approved a 50 percent reduction in the price of interstate transport fares for Nigerians traveling during the Christmas period.

The directive covers December 21 to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, said Tinubu also approved free rides for commuters on all train services during the period.

He said: “It is in this wise that the President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at 50 percent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost on their travels this holiday season.

“This special presidential intervention will commence tomorrow, Thursday, December 21 and it will end on January 4, 2024.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, will be working with transporters, road transport unions, the Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.

“I can tell you that all the relevant stakeholders in that industry have been discussed with or been engaged and all the parameters laid out and the Minister of Transportation has the full details and it’s on top of the game.

“The Presidents of the various transport unions have been met…and everything is in top shape in terms of execution.

“The initiative is for the masses. Air is a luxury. The masses don’t use air transport. So they are our main target.”

