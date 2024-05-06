Tech
US tech start-up, Lozera, signs agreement with Morocco on creation of data centre
A United States tech company,Lozera, and the Moroccan government have launched an ambitious project to transform the artificial intelligence industry.
Lozera revealed in a statement that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for the development of a state-of-the-art 386MW (Data Center and AI hub) in Tetouan, Morocco.
The tech start-up said it was at the cutting edge of technology and practical business, providing access to the productivity of artificial intelligence, advanced storage solutions, and data management in the future.
READ ALSO:Airtel Africa launches data centre in Lagos. 2 other stories and a trivia
The statement read: “Increasing the availability of GPU-based processing for academics, business owners, and organizations globally, as well as in Morocco and the US, is another objective of this strategic partnership. The program’s increased accessibility of these resources will promote innovation and enhance the industry.
“The primary reason this cooperation is significant is its commitment to sustainability. The facility will provide clean, green energy to power the AI Hub and data center by utilizing Morocco’s abundant renewable energy resources.
“This strategic partnership is designed to democratize access to advanced AI computing resources, improving the availability of GPU-based processing (Graphics Processing Unit) for researchers, startups, and enterprises in the United States, Morocco, and around the world.”
