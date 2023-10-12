Spain World Cup-winning coach Vilda takes over at Morocco

Former Spain women’s coach, Jorge Vilda has been appointed coach of the women’s football team of Morocco.

Vilda led Spain to the Women’s World Cup title in the summer when they defeated England 1-0 in the final at Sydney.

The 42-year-old oversaw 108 matches and reached the European Championship quarter-finals in 2017 and 2022 for Spain before winning the World Cup.

Following the controversies around the kiss incident that occurred during the medal presentation ceremony at the World Cup final, Vidal was sacked by Spain.

He replaces Reynald Pedros, who helped Morocco qualify for their first Women’s World Cup in 2023 and guided them to the last 16, where they lost to France.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation contracted the Spanish coach Mr Vilda to coach the women’s national football team in the next stage,” the Moroccan football federation said in a statement.

