Rooney appointed Birmingham City manager

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Birmingham City.

The 37-year-old former England captain has joined the Championship club on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Rooney succeeds Blues head coach John Eustace, who was sacked on Monday after 15 months in charge.

More to follow…

