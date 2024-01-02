Sports
Birmingham sack Rooney after 15 games in charge
Wayne Rooney has been shown the door by Championship club, Birmingham City after just 15 days in charge as manager.
The former England and Manchester United star only picked up 10 points from his 15 matches.
The 38-year-old was appointed on 11 October following the controversial decision to dismiss John Eustace, with Blues sixth in the table.
Read Also: Rooney appointed Birmingham City manager
Since then the club have slipped to 20th, Monday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds having been the ninth defeat of Rooney’s tenure.
“Football is a results business and I recognise they’ve not been at the level I wanted them to be,” Rooney said.
According to the club, professional development coach Steve Spooner will take interim charge for Birmingham.
Rooney added: “I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”
