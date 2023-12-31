Arsenal lose to Fulham as Spurs beat wasteful Bournemouth

Arsenal lost yet another chance to go top of the Premier League after they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday.

The Gunners have picked up two straight defeats which have dented their title hopes.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead inside five minutes but Raul Jimenez equalised on his return from suspension, before Bobby Decordova-Reid scrambled home the winner on the hour.

The loss left Arsenal fourth and two points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Fulham are 13th after ending a run of three straight defeats.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur finished the year 2023 on a high with a 3-1 victory over an energetic Bournemouth.

Pape Sarr opened the scoring but Bournemouth enjoyed plenty of chances and looked likely to level.

Son Heung-min then doubled his side’s lead with a superb left-footed strike before Richarlison swept home to wrap up the points for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Alex Scott steered home a late consolation goal for the visitors.

In spite of the win, Spurs remain fifth in the table – three points off top spot and one behind Arsenal in fourth.

