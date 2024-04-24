Microsoft launches Phi-3-mini AI model

American multinational corporation and technology company, Microsoft, has launched a lightweight and affordable artificial intelligence model code-named: Phi-3-mini.

This launch indicates the company’s strategic efforts to provide more reasonably priced solutions in the quickly changing AI technology market in order to appeal to a wider clientele.

The new AI model is currently easily accessible on Hugging Face, a machine learning model platform, Azure, Microsoft’s cloud service platform, and Ollama, a framework for local machine model deployment.

READ ALSO:Microsoft developing ‘Stargate’ to transport OpenAI into the future —Report

3.8 billion parameters make up the Phi-3 Mini, which was trained on a smaller dataset than large language models such as GPT-4. Hugging Face, Ollama, and Azure are currently selling it.

Sébastien Bubeck, vice president of GenAI research at Microsoft, discussed the affordability of the Phi-3-mini and emphasized its notable cost advantage over similar models available on the market.

“Phi-3 is not slightly cheaper, it’s dramatically cheaper,” Bubeck stated, noting a cost reduction of up to tenfold compared to its competitors with similar capabilities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now