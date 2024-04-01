Tech
Microsoft developing ‘Stargate’ to transport OpenAI into the future —Report
American multinational corporation and technology company, Microsoft, is purportedly developing plans to construct a $100 billion supercomputer, code-named “Stargate,” which will fuel OpenAI’s upcoming artificial intelligence systems.
The report, which was revealed in The Information, stated further that Microsoft and OpenAI are building many supercomputers around the United States, with Stargate being the fifth and final step of their strategy.
READ ALSO:Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec charged with his murder
Possibly one of the largest and most advanced data centers in the world.
The computer might occupy several hundred acres of land and consume up to five gigawatts of electricity.
Stargate, which may debut as early as 2028, is thought to be essential to OpenAI’s ability to train and run new, more sophisticated AI models than ChatGPT-4.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...