Microsoft developing ‘Stargate’ to transport OpenAI into the future —Report

American multinational corporation and technology company, Microsoft, is purportedly developing plans to construct a $100 billion supercomputer, code-named “Stargate,” which will fuel OpenAI’s upcoming artificial intelligence systems.

The report, which was revealed in The Information, stated further that Microsoft and OpenAI are building many supercomputers around the United States, with Stargate being the fifth and final step of their strategy.

READ ALSO:Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec charged with his murder

Possibly one of the largest and most advanced data centers in the world.

The computer might occupy several hundred acres of land and consume up to five gigawatts of electricity.

Stargate, which may debut as early as 2028, is thought to be essential to OpenAI’s ability to train and run new, more sophisticated AI models than ChatGPT-4.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now