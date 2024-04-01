Elon Musk’s X backs lawsuit against former founder Jack Dorsey

Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) is supporting a lawsuit filed by a former staff, Chloe Happe against the company Block, her previous employers.

Happe is suing the company founded by Jack Dorsey, the same person who also founded Twitter, for the wrongful termination of her appointment without severance.

She claimed in her lawsuit that Block had wrongly let her go as payback for two postings she had made on X while using her “pseudonymous, satirical account” on her own time.

Among many other things, Happe requested compensatory and punitive damages, as well as reimbursement for lost wages from the period of her termination, from the court in addition to ordering her reinstatement as a Block employee.

READ ALSO:Elon Musk visits Israel, backs war against Hamas

Elon Musk on his official account retweeted X’s announcement that it’s supporting Happe’s lawsuit with the caption: “Supporting your right to freedom of speech.”

The company had previously funded other lawsuits in the name of “free speech.” One of those cases is Gina Carano’s lawsuit against Lucasfilm and Disney, which she accused of removing her from The Mandalorian for expressing views that were “not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time.”

Carano notably questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and added “boop/bop/beep” as her pronouns. She also shared a post on Instagram that compared the treatment of conservatives in America to the treatment of Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now