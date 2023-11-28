Elon Musk visits Israel, backs war against Hamas

Popular Tech mogul, Elon Musk has visited Israel and declared support for the war against Hamas, insisting that “there’s no choice” in Israel’s resolve to destroy Hamas.

Musk made this known on Monday, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and other stakeholders, in Kfar Aza, Israel.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Musk arrived in Israel on Monday to meet with Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, other officials, and victims of the October 7 Hamas attack, as well as the families of hostages, after being accused of promoting antisemitism with his social media platform, X.

The billionaire decided to visit Israel less than two weeks after he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his X platform, which led to major companies pulling advertisements from the microblogging site.

Read also: Leadership of Bauchi Assembly remived, as Appeal Court sacks Speaker, Deputy, one other

Musk, accompanied by Netanyahu, began his visit by touring some towns in southern Israel that were among the worst affected by the Hamas’ October 7 onslaught.

The tech mogul, during the tour of Kfar Aza, was shown the horrors of the Hamas attack, which saw terrorists storm the community and 20 or so others.

Musk, who said that the experience was “jarring”, also noted that he was struck by what appeared to be “joy” on the part of the terrorists in the video.

“The rebuttal is often made that well, you know, Israel has killed civilians also in Gaza,” Musk said. “But there’s an important difference here, which is that Israel tries to avoid killing civilians, doing everything it can to avoid killing civilians. And, you know, there’s no sort of joy expressed.

He added that “there’s no choice” but for Israel to destroy Hamas, but that Israel then needs to “help those that remain,” likening a future postwar scenario to the post-World War II US occupation of Germany and Japan.

“If you want security, peace and a better life for Gazans, then you need to destroy Hamas. You first have to get rid of the poisonous regime, as was done in Germany and Japan,” said Netanyahu, to which Musk responded: “There’s no choice.”

He added: “You need to pair firmness and taking out the terrorists and those intent on murder, and at the same time help those that remain, which is what happened in Germany and Japan.”

“Usually the victor punishes the loser,” he continued, pointing to the rehabilitation of Germany and Japan by the allies after World War II as examples of how reconstruction efforts after a major war and a clear-cut victory helped secure peace for a long period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now