Leadership of Bauchi Assembly remived, as Appeal Court sacks Speaker, Deputy, one other

Bauchi State House of Assembly has lost its Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman and his Deputy, Jamilu Umar Dahiru to the Court of Appeal judgement, thereby leaving the Assembly without complete leadership.

Few days after the sacking of Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday also sacked the Deputy Speaker, Jamilu Umar Dahiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court of Appeal in its summary judgment set aside the judgement of the State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed his election and ordered for rerun in a number of polling units in the Bauchi Central State Constituency.

The APC candidate in the election had filled a petition at the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Jamilu Umar Dahiru as winner of the election, claiming that there was over voting in nine polling units. The Tribunal however dismissed the petition.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, he went on appeal to further his case which the Appeal Court decided in his favour ordering for rerun in a number of the polling units.

In same vein, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has sacked the member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Zungur/Galambi /Miri Constituency, Yusuf Sa’idu Ahmed.

The Appeal Court ordered rerun in a number of polling units in the Constituency in order to have a clear winner of the seat.

Counsel to the APC, UB Darazo, in his reaction, said that the judgement was just and fair stating that there were indeed over voting in some selected polling units.

According to him, the Appeal Court in its judgment has ordered INEC to conduct rerun elections in the affected polling units.

UB Darazo said that the APC is thrilled with the judgement as it is an indication that the 2023 elections in Bauchi state was indeed faulty.

Reacting to the judgement, one of the Counsels to the Deputy Speaker, Barrister Aminu Balarabe Isah, said that the number of polling units where rerun elections will be conducted was not clear, adding that due to time constraint, the Justices only gave a summary of their judgement.

He however said that the number of affected polling units will be known when the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement is made available by the Court.

Also reaction, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Bauchi state, Adamu Jalla Gamawa welcomed the development saying that it is an affirmation of their claim that the outcome of the 2023 General elections as declared by INEC was not a true reflection of the actual situation.

All efforts to get the reaction of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) proved abortive as the state Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam and the Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari did not respond to calls put through to their mobile telephone numbers.

With the development, Bauchi State House of Assembly has no complete leadership as both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker offices are now vacant.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

