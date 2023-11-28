Emefiele’s case adjourned till Jan 18, returned to prison custody

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till January 18, 2024, the trial of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Emefiele is being tried for alleged procurement fraud.

Emefiele was accused of using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff member of the CBN by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

It will be recalled that the former CBN governor was subsequently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending a ruling on his bail application on November 22. He was however granted bail in the sum of N300 million.

Justice Hamza Muazu added that the former CBN governor must produce two sureties in like sum.

Emefiele, is yet to meet his bail conditions as he was brought to court and taken away by armed personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

