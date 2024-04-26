Yahaya Bello: Court summons EFCC chairman over alleged contempt

Justice I. A. Jamil of the Kogi High Court, Lokoja, on Friday, ordered the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, to appear in court on May 13 to show why he should not be committed to prison for alleged contempt.

The judge gave the order while ruling in Suit No: HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No: HCL/190M/2024 filed by ex-Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Bello had in the motion filed through his lawyer, M.S. Yusuf, prayed the court for an order to issue and serve the EFCC chairman with Form 49 Notice to show cause why an Order of Committal should not be made on him.

The judge had on April 17 restrained the EFCC from arresting or detaining the ex-governor pending the determination of the originating motion.

This followed the invasion of Bello’s Abuja residence by the commission’s operatives.

In his ruling, Justice Jamil said: “The said act was carried out by the Respondent (EFCC) in violation of the order, which was valid and subsisting when they carried out the act.

“That same act of the respondent amounts to contempt.

“The applicant’s application before me is to the effect that the respondent has carried out some acts upon which they have been restrained by this court on Feb. 9, pending the determination of the substantive motion on notice before this court.

“That the said act was carried out by the respondent in violation of the order which was valid and subsisting when they carried out those acts. That same act of the respondent amounts to an act of contempt.

“It’s against the above facts that this Court hereby grants the prayers sought in line with the principle of ‘Audi Ultra Patem’ (listen to the other side).

“This matter is adjourned to May 13 for the respondent’s chairman to appear before this court in answer to form 49 ordered to be served on him.”

