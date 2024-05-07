Tech
Tesla layoffs continue as restructuring affects 140,000 employees
American multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla has continued its massive layoffs, with its restructuring affecting no fewer than 140,000 employees.
Reports indicate that the newest round of layoffs affected Tesla’s software, services, and engineering departments, with sacked staff posting on LinkedIn about their departures.
At least seven employees posted on social media about their reported disengagement on Sunday after receiving notification of their weekend and early-week layoffs.
This comes after reports emerged that Tesla had shelved plans to build a low-priced Model 2 estimated to cost about $25,000.
Instead, the company decided to concentrate on developing a new robotaxi.
Recall that in internal emails, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasized the necessity for regular restructuring and outlined stringent measures to improve operations.
Musk claimed a drop in quarterly car deliveries as justification for wanting to reduce the workforce by at least 20%.
