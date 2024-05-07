Tesla layoffs continue as restructuring affects 140,000 employees

American multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla has continued its massive layoffs, with its restructuring affecting no fewer than 140,000 employees.

Reports indicate that the newest round of layoffs affected Tesla’s software, services, and engineering departments, with sacked staff posting on LinkedIn about their departures.

At least seven employees posted on social media about their reported disengagement on Sunday after receiving notification of their weekend and early-week layoffs.

READ ALSO:Tesla recalls cybertruck over accelerator pedal issue

This comes after reports emerged that Tesla had shelved plans to build a low-priced Model 2 estimated to cost about $25,000.

Instead, the company decided to concentrate on developing a new robotaxi.

Recall that in internal emails, Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasized the necessity for regular restructuring and outlined stringent measures to improve operations.

Musk claimed a drop in quarterly car deliveries as justification for wanting to reduce the workforce by at least 20%.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now