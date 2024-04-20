Tech
Tesla recalls cybertruck over accelerator pedal issue
American multinational automotive company, Tesla has announced the recall of all its cybertrucks due to a recently discovered accelerator pedal issue.
This is according to a report published on Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which disclosed that Tesla will recall no fewer than 3,878 cybertrucks.
The report states that there is a flaw in the cars that allows the top pedal pad to come loose and become lodged in the inside trim, which can lead to unexpected acceleration.
The lubricant that was applied during assembly to facilitate the attachment of the pad to the pedal is the cause of this issue.
Tesla noted that on March 31 and April 3, respectively, a customer notified them of the first and second of these accelerator pedal events.
It determined that “[a]n unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal” and that “[r]esidual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal” before deciding to issue a recall on April 12 following a battery of tests.
