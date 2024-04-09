Tesla settles out of court with family of Apple engineer who died in fatal Model X crash

American multinational automotive company, Tesla, has moved to settle a court case with the family of an Apple engineer who died in a fatal crash involving its Model X.

The family of Wei Lun Huang, an Apple developer, sued Tesla in 2019, a year after his death, in Mountain View, when his Model X drove into a median while Autopilot was activated.

Tesla was supposed to appear in court to defend its Autopilot system against a death claim, but it appears that Wei “Walter” Huang’s family would receive compensation from the corporation instead.

According to court records, Tesla is attempting to conceal the precise amount of a possible settlement award to the Huang family.

READ ALSO:Tesla robotaxi to be unveiled August, Elon Musk reveals

Tesla’s attorneys claim that all sides have already agreed to the deal and that they want it to remain confidential, even though it’s unclear how much the corporation would be offering or what other parameters the settlement involves.

Shortly after the collision, Tesla acknowledged that Autopilot was engaged, but it also maintained that Huang had sufficient time to respond and a clear view of the divider.

Tesla also issued a statement to the press in which they maintained that the driver was at fault and that Huang “was not paying attention to the road, despite the car providing multiple warnings to do so.” This was the only way the accident could have happened.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now