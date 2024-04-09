Tiktok set to launch new app to rival Zuckerberg’s Instagram

Tiktok, a short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese Internet company ByteDance, is set to launch a new app to rival Marck Zuckerberg’s Instagram.

TikTok announced the launch of “a new app for photo posts” named TikTok Notes in a notification emailed to users.

In addition, TikTok acknowledged that the app was being developed and in the past several days, users have started receiving pop-up notifications regarding a new photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes.

According to the notification, users’ previous photo posts would be shared on TikTok Notes, a “new app for photo posts” that the firm is soon to launch. Additionally, users have the option to withhold their image posts from the new app.

TikTok claims it’s “exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats”, but it didn’t specify when the app would be released.

