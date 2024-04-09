Tech
Tiktok set to launch new app to rival Zuckerberg’s Instagram
Tiktok, a short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese Internet company ByteDance, is set to launch a new app to rival Marck Zuckerberg’s Instagram.
TikTok announced the launch of “a new app for photo posts” named TikTok Notes in a notification emailed to users.
In addition, TikTok acknowledged that the app was being developed and in the past several days, users have started receiving pop-up notifications regarding a new photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes.
READ ALSO:Indonesian court jails woman for praying before eating pork meat in TikTok video
According to the notification, users’ previous photo posts would be shared on TikTok Notes, a “new app for photo posts” that the firm is soon to launch. Additionally, users have the option to withhold their image posts from the new app.
TikTok claims it’s “exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats”, but it didn’t specify when the app would be released.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...