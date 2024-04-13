Meta testing more AI-powered search on Instagram —Report

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is testing an AI-powered search on social media platform Instagram to help users find new Reels, posts or ask questions.

As part of its ongoing attempts to expand the user base for its generative AI-powered products, Meta is experimenting with placing its technology in the Instagram search bar for both talks with AI and content discovery.

This is comparable to the AI conversation option Meta introduced on Instagram—the same feature that was unable to produce images of Asian males with Caucasian spouses.

TechCrunch was able to verify Meta’s Instagram AI experiment. The business does not, however, say whether or not it used generative AI technology for search.

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

