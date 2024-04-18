Tech
Meta Board set to rule on explicit AI-generated images of public figures posted on Instagram, Facebook
The Board of Meta (formerly the Facebook company) is set to rule on two cases that deal with explicit AI-made images of public figures posted on both Instagram and Facebook.
The semi-independent policy council of Meta, the Oversight Board, is now focusing on the way the company’s social media platforms are managing explicit photos created by artificial intelligence.
Additionally, it disclosed that two distinct situations involving the handling of AI-generated photographs of public figures by Facebook in the United States and Instagram in India were being investigated after Meta’s algorithms failed to identify and address the explicit content.
READ ALSO:Meta begins testing of AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
“Meta’s policies and its enforcement practices are effective at addressing explicit AI-generated imagery,” the board stated in a statement released on Tuesday.
In an attempt to prevent more harassment, the Oversight Board stated that it is not disclosing the identities of the two prominent figures at the center of each instance, but it did detail the circumstances behind each post.
AI-generated photos of female celebrities, politicians, and other public figures, also known as “deepfake p*rn,” have grown in popularity as a form of online harassment and have sparked a wave of suggested regulations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...