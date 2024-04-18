Meta Board set to rule on explicit AI-generated images of public figures posted on Instagram, Facebook

The Board of Meta (formerly the Facebook company) is set to rule on two cases that deal with explicit AI-made images of public figures posted on both Instagram and Facebook.

The semi-independent policy council of Meta, the Oversight Board, is now focusing on the way the company’s social media platforms are managing explicit photos created by artificial intelligence.

Additionally, it disclosed that two distinct situations involving the handling of AI-generated photographs of public figures by Facebook in the United States and Instagram in India were being investigated after Meta’s algorithms failed to identify and address the explicit content.

“Meta’s policies and its enforcement practices are effective at addressing explicit AI-generated imagery,” the board stated in a statement released on Tuesday.

In an attempt to prevent more harassment, the Oversight Board stated that it is not disclosing the identities of the two prominent figures at the center of each instance, but it did detail the circumstances behind each post.

AI-generated photos of female celebrities, politicians, and other public figures, also known as “deepfake p*rn,” have grown in popularity as a form of online harassment and have sparked a wave of suggested regulations.

