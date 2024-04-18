Tech
Alphabet unveils AI-powered natural disaster prediction tool, X Bellwether
American multinational technology conglomerate, Alphabet, has unveiled an AI-powered natural disaster tool code named: X Bellwether, which predicts natural disasters.
The project, if successful, could offer valuable insights for first responders and emergency management teams to effectively handle natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.
In addition, Project Bellwether aims to use AI technologies to detect and predict global shifts, empowering businesses, communities, and organizations to make better informed and timely decisions about the built and natural environments.
The project lead, Sarah Russell, claims that using AI to address geospatial issues has always been difficult and expensive. To rethink the strategy, the Bellwether team has taken advantage of current developments in machine learning.
“Today I’m psyched to introduce Bellwether, the first prediction engine for the Earth and everything on it, after several years working with a small but mighty team.
‘‘I’m proud to announce a mission, product, and partnership on the same day,” Sarah said in a LinkedIn post.
