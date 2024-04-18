LinkedIn moves to boost revenue with AI-assisted content creation

Business- and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn has moved to boost its revenues by testing its Premium Company Page subscription with AI-assisted content creation.

Reports state that in addition to other features to improve the profiles of the businesses utilizing them, the company page subscription will contain AI to create content and new tools to increase follower counts.

With the advent of AI-powered content creation tools, organizations can now create material more easily and maintain a polished tone throughout their profiles.

The change is noteworthy because it demonstrates how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is working to broaden its revenue streams and improve its overall usefulness.

According to LinkedIn‘s senior director of communications, Suzi Owens, the firm is constantly looking for innovative ways to improve user experience and help companies reach their objectives.

“We’re always exploring new ways to enhance our customers’ experience and assist them in achieving their business goals. Currently, we’re testing a new offering with small-to-medium business customers called Premium Company Page, which is designed to help them attract customers, build credibility, and stand out to their audience. ‘‘We look forward to sharing more soon,” said Owens in a statement.

