LinkedIn launches “Focus Inbox” to improve messaging. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. LinkedIn launches “Focus Inbox” to improve messaging

Microsoft-owned professional networking site, LinkedIn, has launched a new features —“Focused” and “Other” to help users with sorting important messages.

Existing LinkedIn users on Friday morning noticed the new inbox features.

The company, according to reports, started testing the feature in September 2022, and now rolling out gradually to members worldwide, with the option for members to switch back to the previous inbox style.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Focused Inbox employs an AI algorithm to sift incoming messages into two tabs, “Focused” and “Other”.

“You can also easily move messages between the tabs. Over time, your inbox will become smarter and smarter based on how you use it,” LinkedIn stated.

The company further stated that the new features are critical for the health of LinkedIn and its wider business.

Tech Trivia: A unique purchasable digital asset is also called what?

A. NDC

B. NXP

C. NSD

D. NFT

Answer: see end of post

2. Nigerian women-focused fintech, Owoafara, receives undisclosed funding from ShEquity

A Nigerian gender lens fintech startup, Owoafara, has received undisclosed funding from ShEquity.

ShEquity founder and managing partner Pauline Koelbl confirmed the new funding in a media statement on Friday.

ShEquity is a Mauritius-based that provides smart investments for women entrepreneurs and innovators in Africa.

Led by Tale Alimi, the platform claims it is providing digital banking to assist the unbanked population of the world in accessing financial products and services that suit their daily needs through payments, credits, savings, health insurance, and pensions on a single platform.

“The investment in Owoafara illustrates ShEquity’s singular focus on providing catalytic investments to African women entrepreneurs and innovators,” noted Koelbl.

Koelbl further noted that the addition of Owoafara to ShEquity is considered a milestone as ShEquity’s maiden Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is now fully vested.

Tale Alimi, co-founder and CEO of Owoafara, commenting on the raiser said:

“We are proud that our products promote an inclusive fintech sector wherein hardworking informal women entrepreneurs can increase their earnings capacity and strengthen their economic agility to resist financial precarity, thus ensuring long-term livelihood and family security.”

3. Kenya’s Uncover secures $1M to expand enterprise across Africa

A Kenyan beauty and personal care for women, Uncover, has secured $1M to expand its footprints across Africa.

Uncover co-founder and CEO, Sneha Mehta, disclosed the funding in a media release on Friday.

The new funding brings the total amount raised by Uncover, since its launch in 2020, to $1.225 million

With the new funding, Uncover says it is scaling its operations in Kenya and expanding to Nigeria next year.

The women-focused company claimed it is seeking to revolutionize the sector through data-led manufacturing that is aligned with the needs of the modern African woman.

“We are using the funding to launch more products, go into additional markets, and also double down on our tech and data to effectively produce, reach and market to our audience,” Mehta said.

FirstCheck Africa, Samata Capital, Future Africa, IgniteXL participated in the round, in addition angel investors ex-SokoWatch COO, Kwenhui Tawah, and ex-L’Oreal executive and current WPP Scangroup CEO, Patricia Ithau.

Trivia Answer: NFT

Stands for “Non-Fungible Token.” An NFT is a digital asset, such as an image or video that someone can purchase. “Non-fungible” means the asset is not replaceable or redistributable. Unlike a stock photo (or video), which multiple people can buy, only one person can own an NFT.

By Kayode Hamsat

