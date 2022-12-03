Nigerian government launches Africa’s first humanoid, ‘Omeife’

The Nigerian Government has launched Africa’s first humanoid ‘Omeife’ to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological development in Nigeria and Africa.

Director General National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA Kashifu Inuwa who represented the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, who was to serve as proxy for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, unveiled Omeife in Abuja.

An Abuja-based technology company, Uniccon, built the 6-foot-tall multilingual robot that resembles a human.

The Vice President noted that the federal government would ensure the success of the project and urged other stakeholders to support the Omeife project and develop new ones.

“We are living in an exciting time of advanced technological advancement, where the science fiction of yesterday are becoming the reality in products and services of today,” stated Inuwa.

The Chief Executive Officer, of Uniccon Group of Companies, Mr. Chucks Ekwueme, explained to the audience that Omeife can speak eight different languages, asides from English including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, French, Arabic, Kiswahili, Pidgin and Afrikaans.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the robot has an estimated revenue projection of 11.6 billion dollars in 3 years.

