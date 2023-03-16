Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 16th March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt shifts date for 2023 census to May

The Federal Government has shifted the date for commencement of the 2023 population and housing census to May 2023.Read more

2. LAGOS GUBER POLL: Jandor slams Bode George, accuses PDP elders of sabotage

Ahead of the governorship elections in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) continues to face in-fighting as its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has made some startling revelations.Read more

3. Election materials: Atiku withdraws application against INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and its party have withdrawn an application filed at the Appeal Court, Abuja, seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow their agents to participate in the sorting out ballot papers used for last month’s election.Read more

4. Incompetent, insensitive to Nigeria’s pluralism, Baba-Ahmed dissects Buhari’s govt

Spokesman for Nothern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as utterly insensitive to Nigeria’s diversity.Read more

5. Reps chief whip, Bwari, advocates zoning of senate president to North-Central

The House of Representatives Chief Whip, Abubakar Bwari, on Wednesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate President to North-Central in the 10th National Assembly.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market down by N126.7bn, United Capital among top losers

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by-0.41 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more

7. Nigerian govt approves N15bn for construction of Second Niger Bridge link road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N15 billion for the construction of an access road linking the Benin-Asaba expressway to the Second Niger Bridge.Read more

8. Guber poll: Police warns on fake news in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has warned the people of the state against disseminating fake news ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.Read more

9. Police recovers 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have recovered 23 illegal firearms and ammunition from miscreants in the state.Read more

10. UCL: Osimhen double sends Napoli into Q’finals, Liverpool knocked out by Madrid

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Napoli seal a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.Read more

