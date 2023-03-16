Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, 16th March, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerian govt shifts date for 2023 census to May
The Federal Government has shifted the date for commencement of the 2023 population and housing census to May 2023.Read more
2. LAGOS GUBER POLL: Jandor slams Bode George, accuses PDP elders of sabotage
Ahead of the governorship elections in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) continues to face in-fighting as its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has made some startling revelations.Read more
3. Election materials: Atiku withdraws application against INEC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and its party have withdrawn an application filed at the Appeal Court, Abuja, seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow their agents to participate in the sorting out ballot papers used for last month’s election.Read more
4. Incompetent, insensitive to Nigeria’s pluralism, Baba-Ahmed dissects Buhari’s govt
Spokesman for Nothern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as utterly insensitive to Nigeria’s diversity.Read more
5. Reps chief whip, Bwari, advocates zoning of senate president to North-Central
The House of Representatives Chief Whip, Abubakar Bwari, on Wednesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Senate President to North-Central in the 10th National Assembly.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday 14th March 2023
6. Nigeria’s capital market down by N126.7bn, United Capital among top losers
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by-0.41 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.Read more
7. Nigerian govt approves N15bn for construction of Second Niger Bridge link road
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N15 billion for the construction of an access road linking the Benin-Asaba expressway to the Second Niger Bridge.Read more
8. Guber poll: Police warns on fake news in Osun
The Osun State Police Command has warned the people of the state against disseminating fake news ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.Read more
9. Police recovers 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have recovered 23 illegal firearms and ammunition from miscreants in the state.Read more
10. UCL: Osimhen double sends Napoli into Q’finals, Liverpool knocked out by Madrid
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Napoli seal a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...