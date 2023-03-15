UCL: Osimhen double sends Napoli into Q’finals, Liverpool knocked out by Madrid

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Napoli seal a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The game played at the Maradona stadium on Wednesday night saw Osimhen open scoring just before halftime, and added Napoli’s second about 10 minutes into the second half.

Piotr Zielinski would later net the third goal to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory for the Naples side, who had won 2-0 in the first leg played in Germany weeks ago.

Osimhen now has 23 goals to his name this season from 28 games, and has scored four goals in the Champions League for Napoli this season.

Napoli are qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals for the very first time, and they are the seventh different Italian club to ever do so.

In the other round of 16 clash, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Bernabeu to seal a 6-2 aggregate victory over the Reds, having won 5-2 in the first leg of the tie at Anfield.

After a goalless first half, Vinicius Junior assisted Karim Benzema to score in the 68th minute as the hosts carried the day.

The defeat to Real Madrid means Liverpool equal the longest Champions League winless streak (8) by a team versus a specific opponent.

Real Madrid and Napoli join Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City and Benfica in the last eight.

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals takes place on Friday. The draws for the semi-finals will also take place on Friday.

