Osimhen bags foreign athlete award in Italy

Following his accomplishments for Napoli, Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen won the Press Sports Foreign Athlete of the Year 2022 title in Italy.

With 19 goals and three assists in 21 games, Osimhen is presently the highest scorer in Serie A.

His performance has been crucial to Napoli’s push for the Serie A championship this season.

According to Stampsestera.org the event was exclusive to Italian pressmen, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis also present at the award ceremony.

Osimhen, 24, has also been nominated for the Serie A player of the month of February.

The Nigeria international has amassed a tally of 21 goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all club competitions this term.

Napoli are top of the table in the Serie with 65 points after 25 matches and will face Atalanta in their next game this weekend at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

