Real Madrid drop points as Barcelona enjoy nine-point advantage in La Liga
Real Madrid played a goalless draw with Real Betis on Sunday, forcing them to drop more points behind Barcelona in the race for La Liga title this season.
After defeating struggling Valencia, Barcelona went 10 points ahead atop the Spanish topflight and Real could have slashed it to seven if they had won over Betis.
It was Raphinha who gave Xavi’s team the important victory after Sergio Busquets made an incredible assistance.
As Barca gained a penalty in the second half, it appeared as though they would take control of the game, but Ferran Torres hit the post.
Barca ended the game with 10 men as Ronald Araujo was dismissed.
The Barca defender was shown a straight red card for a professional foul on Hugo Duro, who was running on to Jules Kounde’s poor header.
Barcelona were without their three top scorers Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri over injury, while boss Xavi was watching from the stands as he served a touchline ban.
Valencia remain in the relegation zone after the defeat.
