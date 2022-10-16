El Clasico ends in Madrid’s favour as Barca suffer first La Liga loss of season

The 250th El Clasico ended in Real Madrid’s favour as they defeated Barcelona to take the lead in La Liga.

The game saw the hosts hand their rivals their first league loss of the year with a thrilling 3-1 scoreline.

After Marc-Andre ter Stegen deflected Vinicius Jr.’s shot into his path, Karim Benzema scored Real’s first goal.

Before the break, Federico Valverde’s beautiful 20-yard drive increased the champions’ advantage.

Robert Lewandowski’s flick-on was answered by Ferran Torres to cut the deficit for Barcelona, but Rodrygo’s penalty ended the game.

The competitors had seven victories and a draw in their first eight games of the day, but Real now leads by three points and is still unblemished.

For Xavi, it was his first La Liga road loss in nearly a year as Barcelona’s manager.

